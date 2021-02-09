Marty Schottenheimer, who won 200 regular-season games with four NFL teams has died. He was 77.Full Article
Former Browns head coach Marty Schottenheimer dies at 77
After a seven-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease, former Cleveland Browns coach Marty Schottenheimer has died at the age of 77.