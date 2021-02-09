Shannon Sharpe: Tom Brady’s apology to Tyrann Mathieu was as scripted as everything in Brady’s life | UNDISPUTED
Published
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady reportedly sent a text message to Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu after the Super Bowl apologizing for losing his composure when they were talking trash. Brady told Honey Badger that he was trying to match his intensity, he respected him as a competitor, and he was a class act. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Brady's apology.Full Article