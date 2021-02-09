Juventus 0-0 Inter Milan: Juve reach Coppa Italia final
Juventus beat Inter Milan 2-1 on aggregate to reach the Coppa Italia final following a 0-0 draw in the second leg of the semi-final.Full Article
Juve hold the lead after the first leg
Cristiano Ronaldo was furious with Andrea Pirlo after being hauled off in Juventus' match against Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia..