Serena Williams cruises past Nina Stojanovic in second round of Australian Open
Serena Williams downed 99th-ranked Nina Stojanovic with relative ease, 6-3, 6-0, in the second round of the Australian Open.
Former Australian Open tennis champions Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka eased into the second round, after winning their respective..
Williams wore a colorful one-legged catsuit, and her game looked flashy, too. She lost only nine points on her serve and hit 16..
Osaka demolished triple quarter-finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova while Williams thrashed Germany's Laura Siegemund.