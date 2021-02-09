Manchester United are into the FA Cup quarter-finals for a seventh straight season. Bournemouth got there for only the second time in their 122-year history.Scott McTominay's 97th-minute strike earned United a 1-0 win over West...Full Article
Football: Manchester United sneak through in FA Cup win over West Ham United
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Moyes 'took no chances' with Diop concussion sub
Sky Sports UK
West Ham manager David Moyes says he 'took no chances' by deciding to take Issa Diop off in a concussion substitution..
Ole: McTominay has been unleashed
Sky Sports UK
You might like
More coverage
FA Cup preview: Manchester United v West Ham
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Manchester United are preparing to take on West Ham in the FA Cup. Here are all the key stats behind the match on February 9.