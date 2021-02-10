Shannon Sharpe: I'm perfectly fine with Mark Cuban not playing National Anthem at Mavs' games | UNDISPUTED

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban confirmed that he has directed the franchise to no longer play the National Anthem before home games this season. Despite never officially announcing the change in policy, the Mavericks haven’t played the anthem in their 13 preseason and regular-season games this year, and they also have no plans to resume the tradition in the future. Cuban consulted with commissioner Adam Silver on the decision, and no players, coaches, or staffers have mentioned the change, according to a team source. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Mark Cuban's decision.