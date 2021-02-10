Skip Bayless: Russell Wilson voicing his frustrations with Seahawks is due to the 'Brady Effect' | UNDISPUTED

Rumors are starting to swirl that Russell Wilson may be unhappy with the Seattle Seahawks, and his comments yesterday just added more fuel to the fire. When asked if he was frustrated with Seattle, Wilson replied 'I’m frustrated with getting hit too much' and also added 'I've been sacked almost 400 times. We’ve got to get better.' Wilson also said he’d like more input on personnel decisions, and when asked if he thought the Seahawks would be open to trading him, he responded with: 'That’s a Seahawks question.' Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Russell's comments.