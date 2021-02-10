Meet Kamaru Usman’s ‘little’ brother Mohammed – a 250lbs heavyweight who KO’d opponent in 48 seconds and rejected the UFC, ONE and Bellator
Published
Kamaru Usman is set to take centre stage once again this weekend as the UFC welterweight champion defends his title against Gilbert Burns. The ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ beat bitter rival Jorge Masvidal last July and will now be looking to record his 13th consecutive victory in the 170lbs division at UFC 258. While Usman is undoubtedly talented, […]Full Article