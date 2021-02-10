As helicopter pilot Ara Zobayan encountered a cloud bank and decided to try to climb out of it, he was likely worried about getting his star client, Kobe Bryant, his daughter and six others to a girls basketball tournament, federal...Full Article
Kobe Bryant crash: Pilot felt pressure to fly NBA great to game, investigation says
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash likely had 'spatial disorientation'; NTSB calls for training, recording
KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
A year after NBA star Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash, the NTSB decided..
5am-2021-01-19
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN