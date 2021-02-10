Watch Tom Brady toss the Lombardi Trophy from one boat to another during Super Bowl boat parade
During the Buccaneers' boat parade to celebrate Super Bowl 55, Tom Brady tossed the Lombardi Trophy from one boat to another.
Aerial view from Action Air 1 of the Tampa Bay Bucs Super Bowl Celebration boat parade in Tampa.
