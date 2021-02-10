Patrick Mahomes' turf toe surgery -- will he be back to 100% by 2021 Week 1?

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is undergoing surgery on his turf toe, an injury he suffered against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game. Dr. Matt Provencher lays out his timeline for recovery and whether or not the surgery will impact his upcoming season.

