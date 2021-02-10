NBA, NBPA nearing agreement to hold All-Star Game, slam dunk contest in Atlanta on March 7, per report
Published
The league initially postponed the Indiana All-Star Game to 2024, and has now set its sights on Atlanta for 2021Full Article
Published
The league initially postponed the Indiana All-Star Game to 2024, and has now set its sights on Atlanta for 2021Full Article
The NBA is progressing on a plan to incorporate the slam dunk competition into halftime of the All-Star Game on March 7 at State..