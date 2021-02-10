Everton suffer Dominic Calvert-Lewin injury blow as Duncan Ferguson fears England striker ‘tweaked his hamstring’ in FA Cup thriller against Tottenham
Published
Everton assistant Duncan Ferguson fears Dominic Calvert-Lewin has suffered a hamstring injury after he was forced off in their FA Cup win over Tottenham. The Toffees striker limped off in the 55th minute of their stunning 5-4 FA Cup fifth round victory over Spurs on Wednesday night. Ferguson told BT Sport: “It looks like he […]Full Article