Moise Kean has moved to allay fears over Neymar’s fitness, insisting “all is well” with his Paris Saint-Germain team-mate ahead of a crunch Champions League tie with Barcelona, though Mauricio Pochettino is uncertain. Neymar started in PSG’s Coupe de France clash with Caen on Wednesday, and supplied the assist for Kean’s winner in a 1-0 […]