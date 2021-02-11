Tom Brady throws trophy across water as Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate Super Bowl success
Video shows Tom Brady throwing the Vince Lombardi Trophy to a nearby boat during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl parade.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers held a boat parade to celebrate their victory of Super Bowl LV back home in Florida on Wednesday (February..