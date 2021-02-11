Jose Mourinho is ‘losing his patience’ with Gareth Bale, talkSPORT told, and Tottenham boss ‘frustrated with the constant questions’ about Wales ace
Tottenham icon Clive Allen believes Jose Mourinho is losing his patience with Gareth Bale after the Spurs boss’ latest remarks regarding the Welshman’s mystery muscle injury. Bale has started just two Premier League games since rejoining Tottenham from Real Madrid on a season-long loan last summer, and he was missing from the squad altogether for […]Full Article