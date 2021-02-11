Premier League sack race odds: Jose Mourinho becomes favourite to leave after Tottenham’s FA Cup exit, Sam Allardyce and Steve Bruce also under pressure
Published
Jose Mourinho is now favourite to become the Premier League’s next managerial casualty following Tottenham’s FA Cup exit. Spurs’ hopes of winning the world’s oldest cup competition are over for another year as they suffered a 5-4 defeat in a crazy tie at Goodison Park. The north London club are in wretched form, having won […]Full Article