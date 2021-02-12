Former Olympic swimmer Klete Keller indicted on seven charges over U.S. Capitol riots
Klete Keller, who won two Olympic gold medals, was indicted for actions in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol during counting of electoral votes.
