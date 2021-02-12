Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish is ‘Lionel Messi with a right foot’ and the ‘most talented player’ former Arsenal goalkeeper Emi Martinez has ever seen
Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez sees similarities between Jack Grealish and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi. Grealish, 25, has emerged as one of England’s most electrifying talents with an incredible 2020/21 campaign for Villa. Former Arsenal keeper Martinez has trained with Messi on international duty – and insists Grealish reminds him of the six-time Ballon d’Or […]Full Article