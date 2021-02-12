‘Gareth Bale was the best player after Messi and Ronaldo, but he’s NEVER had confidence’ – Harry Redknapp disappointed by Welsh star’s Tottenham return and suggests Jose Mourinho never wanted him
Published
Harry Redknapp doesn’t believe Jose Mourinho ever wanted Gareth Bale back at Tottenham and claims the Welshman lacks confidence and needs to be treated carefully to bring the best out of him. The latest round of questions are being asked about Bale and his failed return to north London after he was snubbed for Tottenham’s FA […]Full Article