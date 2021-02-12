Steve Bruce told ‘I hope you die of COVID’ as son reveals ‘brutal and disgusting’ online abuse Newcastle United manager faces ‘on a regular basis’
Steve Bruce’s son, former footballer Alex, has revealed the ‘brutal’ and ‘disgusting’ abuse the Newcastle United manager faces ‘on a regular basis’ from online trolls. Alex Bruce joined talkSPORT on Friday after his father’s passionate response to the recent social abuse of referee Mike Dean and his family, and the experienced coach’s admission he has […]Full Article