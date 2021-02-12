Shannon Sharpe: Steph Curry revolutionized basketball, talks Mahomes comparison | UNDISPUTED

Golden State Warrior Steph Curry is back in MVP form, and he admitted last night that it means something to be in the MVP conversation. Last night was his 17th career game with 10 3-pointers, which is more than the next 5 players on the list combined. Steph also compared himself to Patrick Mahomes, saying 'I see a lot of myself in him. Just that creativity. You can’t blink or you’ll miss something special. I just love his confidence. He knows that at any point he can do something special. He’s a generational talent.' Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the comparison.