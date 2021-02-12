Novak Djokovic said he tore a muscle during a fall in his five-set victory in the Australian Open's third round and might need to pull out of the tournament.His opponent, American Taylor Fritz, wasn't so sure. He figured Djokovic...Full Article
Australian Open 2021: Novak Djokovic not sure if he can keep playing as injury strikes
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Australian Open 2021: Novak Djokovic suffers abdominal injury in five-set win, unsure if he'll play next round
CBS Sports
The tournament's top seed survived and advanced
-
News24.com | Injured Djokovic admits Aussie Open could be over: 'One of the most special wins of my life'
News24
-
News24.com | Djokovic survives injury, jeering Aussie fans to advance to next round in Melbourne
News24
-
Australian Open: Novak Djokovic beats Taylor Fritz despite struggling with injury
BBC Sport
-
Injured Djokovic battles through five-setter at Australian Open
BBC News
You might like
More coverage
Djokovic slams Kyrgios as injury cloud hangs over Nadal
Novak Djokovic says he has little respect for Australia's home talent Kyrgios as Nadal says he's trying hard to overcome minor..
Reuters - Sports