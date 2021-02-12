Australian Open 2021: Novak Djokovic not sure if he can keep playing as injury strikes

Australian Open 2021: Novak Djokovic not sure if he can keep playing as injury strikes

New Zealand Herald

Published

Novak Djokovic said he tore a muscle during a fall in his five-set victory in the Australian Open's third round and might need to pull out of the tournament.His opponent, American Taylor Fritz, wasn't so sure. He figured Djokovic...

Full Article