Australian Open 2021: Nick Kyrgios' Pepsi fails to save him from five-set epic defeat

Australian Open 2021: Nick Kyrgios' Pepsi fails to save him from five-set epic defeat

New Zealand Herald

Published

Nick Kyrgios repeatedly reached for a can of Pepsi during his five-set epic with Dominic Thiem on Friday night.Kyrgios started taking sips mid-way through the match and sat down contentedly and chugged a can at the end of the fourth...

Full Article