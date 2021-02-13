Bristol Bears beat Gloucester Rugby 18-17 at Kingsholm in Round Nine of the 2020/21 Gallagher Premiership.Full Article
Gloucester Rugby player ratings from Bristol Bears defeat
Gloucester Citizen0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Gloucester Rugby player ratings from narrow London Irish defeat
The Cherry and Whites were beaten 32-26 by London Irish at the Brentford Community Stadium in Round Eight of the 2020/21 Gallagher..
Gloucester Citizen
Bristol Bears player ratings from Sale Sharks defeat
Bristol Bears were beaten 20-13 by Sale Sharks in Round Eight of the 2020/21 Gallagher Premiership
Bristol Post