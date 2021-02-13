News24.com | Bayern Munich win race to sign Leipzig defender Upamecano - reports
Published
France defender Dayot Upamecano will join Bayern Munich from Bundesliga rivals RB Leipzig next season, according to reports Friday.Full Article
Published
France defender Dayot Upamecano will join Bayern Munich from Bundesliga rivals RB Leipzig next season, according to reports Friday.Full Article
Latest Chelsea news takes a closer look at how the club could be affected by Bayern Munich announcing they have won the race to..