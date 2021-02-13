Ozan Kabak: Liverpool debutant likened to Sergio Ramos, is loved by Klopp’s mate and was wanted by Manchester United and Arsenal before joining Reds in January window
Published
Ozan Kabak is finally making his Liverpool debut against Leicester – LIVE on talkSPORT – having joined the Reds on transfer deadline day. Almost two years after being linked with moves to Manchester United and Arsenal, Kabak penned a loan deal with Liverpool for the remainder of the 2020/21 season. Kabak, 20, has already packed […]Full Article