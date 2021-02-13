Watch as Leigh Wood scores whirlwind KO of Reece Mould, knocking his head through the ropes to win the British featherweight title on Josh Warrington’s undercard
Leigh Wood produced a stunning knockout of Reece Mould to win the British featherweight title on Saturday night. The pair contested the vacant belt in a crossroads fight on Josh Warrington’s undercard, with the elder man coming out on top. WOOD WITH DEVASTATING KNOCKOUT 😮@itsLeighWood stopped @Reecemould in the ninth round of their British title […]Full Article