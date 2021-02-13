Watch as Leigh Wood scores whirlwind KO of Reece Mould, knocking his head through the ropes to win the British featherweight title on Josh Warrington’s undercard

talkSPORT

Published

Leigh Wood produced a stunning knockout of Reece Mould to win the British featherweight title on Saturday night. The pair contested the vacant belt in a crossroads fight on Josh Warrington’s undercard, with the elder man coming out on top. WOOD WITH DEVASTATING KNOCKOUT 😮@itsLeighWood stopped @Reecemould in the ninth round of their British title […]

