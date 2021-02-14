News24.com | Alexander Zverev hits half-century of Grand Slam wins
Alexander Zverev totted up his 50th Grand Slam win when he beat Serbia's Dusan Lajovic in straight sets to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals.Full Article
