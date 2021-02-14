News24.com | Novak Djokovic plays through pain to win 300th Slam match
Published
Novak Djokovic clocked his 300th Grand Slam win, playing through pain to oust Milos Raonic and make the Australian Open quarter-finals.Full Article
Published
Novak Djokovic clocked his 300th Grand Slam win, playing through pain to oust Milos Raonic and make the Australian Open quarter-finals.Full Article
Eight-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic beat Milos Raonic in four sets to advance to the quarterfinals and register his..