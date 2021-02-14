Nicki Minaj's father, Robert Maraj, 64, killed in hit-and-run accident
Nicki Minaj's 64-year-old father, Robert Maraj, has died after a fatal hit-and-run accident in New York. She gave birth to her first child last fall.
Robert Maraj was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries over the weekend.