The Mumbai all-rounder warmed up in style for this week’s IPL mini-auction for the 14th edition of the T20 league, by smashing a 31-ball unbeaten 77 and picked up three wickets. Arjun Tendulkar turned out in two T20 games for Mumbai in this year’s Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament where the left-arms paceman managed to pick up two wickets.