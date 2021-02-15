FINAL LAPS: Michael McDowell avoids massive wreck to win the 2021 Daytona 500

FOX Sports

Michael McDowell has won the 2021 Daytona 500 after Joey Logano made contact with Brad Keselowski out front, causing them to spin out and wreck the field as McDowell maneuvers past for the victory.

