Australian Open: Serena Williams 'not obsessed' by 24th title, says coach
Published
Serena Williams does not need the validation of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title, says coach Patrick Mouratoglou.Full Article
Published
Serena Williams does not need the validation of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title, says coach Patrick Mouratoglou.Full Article
Serena Williams continues her quest for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title when she plays No. 7 seed Aryna Sabalenka in..
Naomi Osaka says she no longer chases the world number one spot but is more focused on consitency while Sofia Kenin admits to..