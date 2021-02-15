Shannon Sharpe: Lakers should be very concerned & cautious of Anthony Davis' Achilles issue | UNDISPUTED

The Los Angeles Lakers' seven-game win streak was snapped last night in Denver. But a scary moment came late in the first half when Anthony Davis aggravated an Achilles injury and did not return. The initial diagnosis was a right Achilles strain, but the team says he’ll get an M-R-I this morning. A-D sounded optimistic after the game, but added, 'I don’t want to mess around with this type of injury.' Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about AD's injury.