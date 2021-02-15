The Arsenal legend previously made a prediction about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the striker joined the Gunners from Borussia Dortmund in the 2018 January transfer windowFull Article
Thierry Henry has been proved right about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Arsenal
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Aubameyang's reason for wearing bandage in Arsenal win over Leeds win explained
Daily Star
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a bandage on his right-hand during Arsenal's 4-2 win over Leeds United on Sunday to cover up a new..