Skip Bayless: Tom Brady is on a mission to win 2 or 3 more Super Bowls | UNDISPUTED

Tom Brady won his 7th Lombardi trophy and 5th Super Bowl M-V-P last Sunday. And just a few days after letting loose at the Bucs’ Super Bowl parade, it appears Brady is back to his strict regimen. The TB-12 Sports account tweeted out a picture of Brady preparing to work out with his trainer Alex Guerrero. The tweet read, 'Back to Work. #EyesOn8.' Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Brady's post.