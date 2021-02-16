Australian Open: Naomi Osaka eases past Hsieh Su-wei to reach semi-finals
Published
Three-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka cruises past Hsieh Su-wei in just 66 minutes to reach the semi-finals of the Australian Open.Full Article
Published
Three-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka cruises past Hsieh Su-wei in just 66 minutes to reach the semi-finals of the Australian Open.Full Article
Three-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka cruises past Hsieh Su-wei in just 66 minutes to reach the semi-finals of the Australian..
Naomi Osaka overpowered Su-Wei Hsieh 6-2, 6-2 on Tuesday to reach the Australian Open semifinals, where a showdown with Serena..