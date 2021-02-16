The two-time All-Star center will be inactive for upcoming games as the Cleveland Cavaliers try to deal Drummond.Full Article
Cavaliers sitting Drummond while pursuing trade for center
Cavaliers sitting Drummond as they attempt to trade him
Sources: Cavs won't play Drummond amid talks
The Cavaliers are planning to not play Andre Drummond as they work to trade the star center before next month's deadline, sources..
