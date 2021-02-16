Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain: Barca fans set off fireworks outside Mauricio Pochettino’s side’s hotel to disrupt players’ sleep ahead of clash with Lionel Messi and co
Barcelona fans are trying to do all they can to help their team ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain. The round-of-16 encounter – which is LIVE on talkSPORT 2 at 8pm – pits Lionel Messi and co against Mauricio Pochettino's French giants – although they are without Neymar due to injury.