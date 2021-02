Mason Greenwood has pledged his future to Manchester United by signing a new and improved long-term deal. The 19-year-old academy graduate, who has been with the club since the age of seven, has put to pen to paper on a deal until at least the summer of 2025. 𝗢𝗻𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗼𝘄𝗻 ❤️@MasonGreenwood has extended […]