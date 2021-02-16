Chris Broussard: Draymond Green has a point, players shouldn't be criticized for trades | UNDISPUTED

With the NBA trade deadline approaching in late March, the Cleveland Cavaliers have decided to sit Andre Drummond while they look for a trade partner to send him to. The Detroit Pistons have been doing the same with Blake Griffin. That didn’t sit well with Draymond Green. Green sounded off about it, and Chris Broussard joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss Green's take, and whether he believes the Golden State Warriors' player has a point.