Rumors are surrounding where former Houston Texans' J.J. Watt might land after being released from his team, but one rumor that Colin Cowherd doesn't buy is the Cleveland Browns. Colin explains why Watt wouldn't chose Cleveland when options like the Green Bay Packers could be available.Full Article
Colin Cowherd doesn't buy J.J. Watt going to Cleveland Browns | THE HERD
