‘Unplayable’ Kylian Mbappe ‘will be like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’ as Antoine Griezmann and Marcus Rashford praise PSG star for Barcelona display
Published
PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe drew comparisons to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo with a scintillating hat-trick against Barcelona. Antoine Griezmann, who was on the losing side as his France teammate ripped through Barca, suggests the 22-year-old can reach the levels of football’s two generational talents following his Nou Camp heroics. Sharing the pitch with Messi […]Full Article