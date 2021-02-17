Julian Champagnie racks up 21 points as St. John’s defeats Xavier, 93-84

Julian Champagnie racks up 21 points as St. John’s defeats Xavier, 93-84

Julian Champagnie had another stellar game for the St. John's Red Storm, scoring 21 points in the team's 93-84 win over the Xavier Musketeers.

