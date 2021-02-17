James Harden, Brooklyn Nets stun Phoenix Suns in Steve Nash's return to Phoenix
Published
James Harden scored 38 points as Brooklyn rallied from 24 points down to stun Phoenix, 128-124, in Steve Nash's return as head coach of the Nets.
Published
James Harden scored 38 points as Brooklyn rallied from 24 points down to stun Phoenix, 128-124, in Steve Nash's return as head coach of the Nets.
First-year Brooklyn Nets Steve Nash is having fun with his upcoming return to Phoenix as Nets will face the Suns on..