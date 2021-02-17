Barcelona are ‘in a lot of trouble’ and Lionel Messi is irreplaceable says ex-Camp Nou ace Bolo Zenden, who discusses fallout of Paris Saint-Germain defeat
Published
Former Barcelona winger Bolo Zenden believes the club are in ‘a lot of trouble’ and says Lionel Messi will be impossible to replace should he leave in the summer. Kylian Mbappe ran riot at the Camp Nou on Wednesday night with a stunning hat-trick as Paris Saint-Germain thumped Barcelona 4-1 in their Champions League last-16 […]Full Article