Jack Wilshere’s fearless and unpredictable nature made Danny Murphy ‘unsure’ how to play against former Arsenal prodigy – ‘I realised quickly he was a super talent’
Published
Danny Murphy has underlined the predicaments he used to face when coming up against Jack Wilshere during the early years of his Arsenal career. Speaking on Wednesday night’s Drivetime, the retired midfielder heaped praise on Wilshere – now on Bournemouth’s books – explaining why his unpredictable nature made him so difficult to play against. The […]Full Article