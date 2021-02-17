Thierry Henry to Bournemouth: Arsenal legend interviewed for job as he rivals former teammate Patrick Vieira for Championship hot-seat
Thierry Henry is going toe-to-toe with his former Arsenal teammate Patrick Vieira over the vacant managerial role at Bournemouth, talkSPORT understands. Jonathan Woodgate was placed in caretaker charge earlier this month after Jason Tindall was sacked and has overseen two wins in his first three matches in charge of the Cherries. However, club chiefs have […]Full Article