Conor McGregor fans and whiskey lovers can now pick up his Proper No. Twelve for the first time in UK supermarkets following a much celebrated launch back in 2018Full Article
Conor McGregor's Proper Twelve whiskey launches in UK at Â£22-a-bottle
Daily Star0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Conor McGregorâ€™s Proper No. Twelve Whiskey finally available in the UK with Morrisons becoming exclusive stockists
Conor McGregorâ€™s Proper No.12 Twelve Whiskey is finally available in the UK. Morrisons supermarket has become the exclusive home..
talkSPORT